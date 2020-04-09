Juma prayer to be offered with limited persons, Ulema agrees

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : The District Administration and Ulema and religious scholars have agreed to observed Juma prayers with limited persons in all mosques across Dir Lower District.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting held among the district administration officials, DPO Dir Lower, religious scholars and Ulema of various mosques of Balambat Police Station here on Thursday.

There will be limited number of faithful as low as five persons only.

The religious scholars and Ulemas of the areras assured full implementation of government directives.