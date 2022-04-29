UrduPoint.com

Juma-tul-Wida Observed In Balochistan With Religious Zeal

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Juma-tul-Wida observed in Balochistan with religious zeal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramazan observed with traditional religious zeal and reverence under tight security arrangements in Balochistan. People thronged the mosques to offer Friday prayers.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for peace progress and prosperity of the country. Ulema in their special sermons, highlighted the importance of the holy month of Ramazan, fasting, Itikaf and Juma-tul-Wida and urged people to help needy people so that they would be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with zeal.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for security of mosques to avoid any untoward incident as millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques in Quetta city and other respective areas of Balochistan.

Security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps personnel were on security duty for mosques, Imam Barghas and other important places.

Special check posts were established for checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

