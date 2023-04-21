UrduPoint.com

Juma-tul-Wida Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Juma-tul-Wida observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was observed with traditional religious zeal and reverence in Sukkur.

The day was also observed as Youm al-Quds to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Youm-ul-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan to oppose Israel's control of Jerusalem.

Sukkur district Police arranged foolproof security arrangements for Jumatul Wida to avert any untoward incident.

The big gathering of Jumatul Wida was held at Ali Masjid Rohri.

