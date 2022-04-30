UrduPoint.com

Juma-tul-Wida Observed With Religious Fervor In Larkana Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in Larkana Region

Juma-tul- Wida, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik was observed with due solemnity, religious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 )

Hundreds of mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts of the Region, including the main Jamia mosques were filled to capacity by the faithfuls to offer the Juma-ul-Wida prayers.

The main congregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana.

The Khatibs in the sermons, urged people to follow the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur'an and Sunnah.

They called upon the people of Pakistan and other Muslim brethren all over the world to follow the Islamic teachings and share the sufferings of their deprived fellows, as well as help the freedom movements in Kashmir, Palestine and other countries.

On the occasion, special Dua was offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslims Ummah.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made by the local administration in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmoreat Kandhkot during Jumma congregations and extra police force was deployed at all important mosques and Imambargahs.

