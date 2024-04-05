Juma-tul-Wida Observed With Religious Fervour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Juma-tul-Wida was observed on Friday with religious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division.
A large number of faithful visited mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts.
The main congregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana.
The Khatibs in the sermons after prayers, urged people to follow the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur'an and Sunnah.
The Khatibs called upon the nation and other Muslim all over the world to follow the Islamic teachings and share the sufferings of their deprived fellows, as well as help the freedom movements in Kashmir, Palestine and other countries.
On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, the unity of Muslim Ummah.
Elaborate security arrangements had been made by the local administration in the five districts.
