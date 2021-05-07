Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious reverence in KP

Jumat-ul-Wida was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts with religious reverence and zeal under anti-coronavirus SOPs on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Jumat-ul-Wida was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts with religious reverence and zeal under anti-coronavirus SOPs on Friday.

Faithful visited mosques and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

In Peshawar, congregations were witnessed in almost all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and others.

Faithful offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of Muslim occupied territories besides eradication of coronavirus.

The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

Prayer-leaders, belonging to different schools of thought, highlighted the importance of fasting, and observance of rituals like Shab-e-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana.

They urged people to pay Fitrana before of Eid prayer at Rs130 per individual.