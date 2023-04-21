UrduPoint.com

Juma-tul-Wida Observed With Religious Zeal In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The last Friday of Ramazan, also known as Juma-tul-Wida, was observed with great religious zeal and enthusiasm in the Federal capital like other parts of the country.

Muslims across the city gathered in mosques to offer Juma-tul-Wida, seeking blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

The largest congregation was observed at the iconic Faisal Mosque, where thousands of worshippers came together to perform the special prayers. The atmosphere was one of spirituality and devotion, with the sound of the call to prayer echoing throughout the city.

In his sermon, the Imam emphasized the importance of unity, forgiveness, and compassion.

He urged the Muslim community to reflect on their deeds and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty, as Ramazan draws to a close.

He also emphasized the need for Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and extend compassion and help to those in need, especially during these challenging times.

Speaking to the media, worshippers expressed their joy and gratitude for being able to observe Juma-tul-Wida in such a peaceful and spiritual environment.

They praised the government and religious authorities for ensuring the smooth observance of the holy month of Ramazan, which has helped to promote a sense of community and devotion among the people.

In addition, Mosques belonging to Hanfi school of thought were echoed with Ramazan's farewell Kalam 'Alwada Alwada Mahe Ramazan'. Faithful recited this Kalam with one voice and tearful eyes as the holy month of Ramazan approaches to an end.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi urged the people to observe the night of Lailat-ul-Jaiza, also known as the Night of Reward, by avoiding unnecessary roaming in markets and gathering at recreational places.

As a night of spiritual significance, he encouraged the community to spend this night in prayer, seeking blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

In his capacity as the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Ashrafi emphasized the importance of continuing the spiritual momentum gained during the holy month of Ramazan.

He advised the people to continue their worship and seek guidance from Allah Almighty in all aspects of their lives.

