Juma-tul-Wida prayer offered at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Faithful hailing from twin cities offered 'Juma-tul-Wida' prayers with great religious solemnity and fervour here at Faisal Masjid.

According to the details, special arrangements in the line of COVID-19 SOPs were made by Dawah academy of International Islamic University (IIU).

Disinfectant showering gates were installed and soaps and hand sanitizers were ensured for the faithful.

On the occasion, Qari Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General, Dawah Academy delivered Jumma sermon and led Juma tul Wida prayer at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad.

In the sermon, Dr. Qari Muhammad Ilyas, D.G. Dawah Academy highlighted the importance and sanctity of the Ramzan ul Mubarik.

He emphasised on the importance of the study of Quran stating that the Holy Month is the best source to get close to the sacred book.

He said that this month is a blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track which has been identified by the Almighty.

He stressed to observe fast with full spirit while saying that it teaches about tolerance in the life. Dr. Ilyas called for unity of Muslims and urged that education must be top priority to deal with the challenges of hour. He said that islam is the religion of peace and moderation and Muslims must disseminate true message of Islam.