"Juma-tul-Wida" prayers offered at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Faithful hailing from twin cities offered 'Juma-tul-Wida' prayers with great religious solemnity and fervor here at Faisal Masjid.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General, Dawah academy delivered Jumma sermon and led Juma tul Wida prayer at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad.

In the sermon, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas highlighted the importance and sanctity of the month of Ramzan ul Mubarik and last ten days ibadah of Muslim during aitekaf at mosques.

He emphasized on the importance of the study of Quran stating that the holy month is the best time to get close to the sacred book.

He said that this month is a blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track which has been identified by the Almighty.

He stressed to observe remaining few days of Ramadan with full spirit while saying that it teaches about tolerance in the life. Dr. Ilyas called for unity of Muslims and urged that education must be top priority to deal with the challenges of modern era.

He said that islam is the religion of peace and moderation, Muslims must disseminate true message of Islam. On this occasion he also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.