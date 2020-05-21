Juma tul Wida to be observed with religious zeal, reverence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Juma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan would be observed on Friday Ramzan ul Mubarak 28 with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

This year very limited number of fasting people will offer Friday prayers at across country mosques and prayer grounds by following SOPs agreed between Ulema and the government last month due to outbreak of coronavirus while elderly and children will offer Zuhr prayers at home.

Juma tul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramzan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterize the holy month. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sanctity of this day.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques.

Imams and Khateebs in their short sermons will stress upon Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings.

Ulema and religious leaders will urge greater Muslim unity and call for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world.

They will also emphasis the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

They will call for greater unity among Muslims to counter present day challenges.

On the occasion, special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of Muslims the world over and their emancipation.

Prayers will also be offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self determination.

They will pray for the success of Muslims' freedom movements from the yoke of occupation forces.

Last Friday of the holy month is also observed as Youm al Quds in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has announced to observe Juma tul Wida as Youm--Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa. Youm ul Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramzanto oppose Israel's control of Jerusalem. Islamabad Capital Territory Police had planned foolproof security arrangements for Youmul Quds with deployment of commandos to avert any untoward incident.