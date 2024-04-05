Juma Tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds Observed Under Tight Security
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 05:57 PM
Lahore police made robust security arrangements for Jumma Tul Wida and Youm Al-Quds
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Lahore police made robust security arrangements for Jumma Tul Wida and Youm Al-Quds.
More than 1600 police officers performed their security duties for Jumma Tul Wida congregations including six SPs, 22 SDPs, 83 SHOs and 260 Upper Subordinates. Similarly, for Youm Al-Quds rallies, 4 SPs, 8 SDPOs, 22 SHOs, and 138 Upper Subordinates along with over 700 police officers were deployed.
It was stated by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement issued on Friday. He said comprehensive measures were taken for security during Jumma Tul Wida gatherings and Youm Al-Quds rallies. He stated that no effort was spared regarding the provision of security to Namazis during Jumma Tul Wida prayers and for the participants in Youm Al-Quds rallies.
Relevant police officers remained in constant communication with organizers of the Youm Al-Quds rallies. He mentioned that participants were allowed entry only through designated entry points.
The CCPO stated that the Safe City Authority ensured continuous monitoring of the situation during Jumma Tul Wida and Youm Al-Quds events. Besides, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams effectively patrolled. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said traffic flow was maintained with rigorous checking and monitoring at checkpoints on city's entry and exit routes. He further added that rapid search; sweeping, combing, and intelligence-based operations were being carried out to eradicate nefarious elements.
