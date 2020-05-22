UrduPoint.com
Juma-tul-Wida, Youmul Quds Observed Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, and Youmul Quds were observed across Punjab province like in other provinces of the the country, with zeal and zest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) ::Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, and Youmul Quds were observed across Punjab province like in other provinces of the the country, with zeal and zest.

Special sermons were delivered by ulema and speakers shed light on the issue of illegal occupation of Baitul Muqadas city of Palestine by Israel.

The ulema called upon the Muslim ummah to raise their voice for innocent Palestinians who had been fighting for their freedom for several years. They recorded their protest by wearing black arm-bands against Israel.

The local administration and the police had made strict security arrangements in and around mosques.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) including social distancing and of use of face-masks were observed by the faithful at mosques during Juma prayers.

Various religious groups stage rallies on Youmul Quds every year. But this year, protest was expressed in the mosques and no rally was organised due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

