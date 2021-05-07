UrduPoint.com
Jumat-ul-Wida Observed In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan observed today amid the strict adherence to coronavirus health protocols

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan observed today amid the strict adherence to coronavirus health protocols.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah, and being kind to fellow beings.

They also urged unity and urge for making the joint struggle for the emancipation of the Muslim world. Prayers also offered for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine, and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination. They also prayed for the success of Muslims freedom movements from the yoke of occupation forces.

