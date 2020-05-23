UrduPoint.com
Jumat-ul-Wida Observed With Religious Solemnity

Sat 23rd May 2020

Jumat-ul-Wida observed with religious solemnity

The Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with religious solemnity here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with religious solemnity here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

The Juma gatherings were held in all mosques of the city as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) agreed between government and the religious scholars in view threat posed by COVID-19.

The imams and khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty and being kind of fellow beings.

The specials prayers were offered for elimination of COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and all over world. Religious scholars also offered prayers for freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and other parts of the world where Muslims are struggling for their right to self determination.

