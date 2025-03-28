Jumatul Wida celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Like other provinces of Pakistan, Jumatul Wida was also celebrated with great religious enthusiasm and reverence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts on Friday.

The faithful in large numbers visited mosques in all districts of KP including Peshawar and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DIK, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Hangu, Buner, Malakand, Parachinar, Waziristan, Bajaur, Orakzai, Mohmand and Swat.

In Peshawar, big congregations were witnessed in all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and Zarghoni mosques.

Faithful offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and independence of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khatteb Mohabat Khan Mosque and other ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Lailatul Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

Prayer leaders, belonging to different schools of thoughts, highlighted the importance of fasting, and observance of rituals like Shab-e-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana. They urged people to pay Fitrana before of Eid prayer.