Jumatul Wida observed with great religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Jumatul Wida was observed with great religious enthusiasm and reverence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including seven merged tribal districts on Friday.

Like other parts of the country, the faithful in large numbers visited mosques in all districts of KP including Peshawar, and offered prayers on the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations were held in all districts of KP including Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DIK, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Hangu, Buner, Malakand, Parachinar, Waziristan, Bajaur, Orakzai, Mohmand and Swat.

In Peshawar, big congregations of faithful were witnessed in all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat, and Zarghoni mosques.

The faithful offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the independence of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Lailatul Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

Prayer leaders, belonging to different schools of thought, highlighted the importance of fasting, and observance of rituals like Shab-e-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana.

They urged people to pay Fitrana before of Eid prayer at Rs300 per individual.