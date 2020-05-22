UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jumatul Wida Observed With Great Religious Reverence In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:54 PM

Jumatul Wida (Last Friday of holy month of Ramazan) was peacefully observed in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in merged tribal districts with great religious reverence and enthusiasm on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Jumatul Wida (Last Friday of holy month of Ramazan) was peacefully observed in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in merged tribal districts with great religious reverence and enthusiasm on Friday.

People thronged to mosques in all 35 districts of KP including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Gur Mandai masjid, Speen Sherpao mosque, Sonehri masjid in Peshawar and offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

They also offered special prayers for liberation of all Muslim occupied territories in the world including Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine besides complete eradication of coronavirus and early recovery of all patients.

People sought mercy and forgiveness during the last Friday prayer of the current holy month of Ramazan carried special significance for Muslims across the world.

On this occasion, the ulemas and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the significance of Ramazanul Mubarak, Eidul Fitr and Lalitul Qadar.

They emphasized on people to strictly follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

They highlighted the importance of fasting, observance of Shab-i-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana. They urged people to pay Fitrana to deserving people before of Eid prayer.

The religious scholars requested people especially philanthropists to help orphans, widows and other needy people with open heart and include them in joys of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

They said people affected by Covid-19 pandemic should not be left alone and every possible assistance may be provided to them that would double our happiness on Eid.

