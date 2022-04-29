Jumatul Wida observed with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Like others provinces of Pakistan, Jumatul Wida was also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts with great religious reverence and enthusiasm on Friday.

Faithful in large numbers visited mosques and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Malakand, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Hangu, Batagram, Buner, Shangla, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Swat.

In Peshawar, big congregations were witnessed in almost all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and Zarghoni mosques.

Faithful offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Lailatul Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

Prayer leaders, belonging to different schools of thoughts, highlighted the importance of fasting, and observance of rituals like Shab-e-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana.

They urged people to pay Fitrana before of Eid prayer at Rs170 per individual.