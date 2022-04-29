UrduPoint.com

Jumatul Wida Observed With Religious Enthusiasm In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Jumatul Wida observed with religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Like others provinces of Pakistan, Jumatul Wida was also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts with great religious reverence and enthusiasm on Friday.

Faithful in large numbers visited mosques and offered prayers as the last Friday of the fasting month that holds special significance to the Muslims and sought forgiveness and mercy.

Big congregations were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Malakand, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Kurrum, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Hangu, Batagram, Buner, Shangla, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Swat.

In Peshawar, big congregations were witnessed in almost all major mosques of the provincial capital, including historic Masjid Mohabat Khan, Dervesh Masjid, Sonehri Masjid, Speen Jumaat and Zarghoni mosques.

Faithful offered special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The ulema and mashaikh delivered special sermons on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Lailatul Qadar, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They urged people to follow the path of Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success here and hereafter.

Prayer leaders, belonging to different schools of thoughts, highlighted the importance of fasting, and observance of rituals like Shab-e-Qadr, Aitekaf and Fitrana.

They urged people to pay Fitrana before of Eid prayer at Rs170 per individual.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Progress Nowshera Batagram Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner I Khan Prayer Mosque Muslim All

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

41 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

1 hour ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

1 hour ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

1 hour ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.