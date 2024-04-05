Open Menu

Jumatul-Wida Offered Across KP Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the prayers of Jumatul Wida (last Juma of Ramazan) were offered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security arrangements.

Huge congregations were witnessed in all major and smaller mosques of the city. The faithful offered special prayers for the prosperity, progress and sovereignty country.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by police to cope with any untoward incident.

