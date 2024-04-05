Jumatul-Wida Offered Across KP Amid Tight Security
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the prayers of Jumatul Wida (last Juma of Ramazan) were offered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security arrangements.
Huge congregations were witnessed in all major and smaller mosques of the city. The faithful offered special prayers for the prosperity, progress and sovereignty country.
Foolproof security arrangements were made by police to cope with any untoward incident.
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA speaker summons NA session on April 151 minute ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft1 minute ago
-
By-election campaigns set to conclude at midnight on April 191 minute ago
-
Jumatul Wida observed under tight security1 minute ago
-
Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Youm al Quds rallies in KP2 minutes ago
-
Two held, 11 motorcycles seized2 minutes ago
-
300 kites recovered in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested11 minutes ago
-
KP to be the first province to approve drug policy: Qasim Ali Shah11 minutes ago
-
Rs8b ETPB properties recovered from illegal occupants11 minutes ago
-
Senior Minister takes notice of illegal tree cutting in Lal Suhanra National Park11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for check on transport fares on eve of Eid12 minutes ago