Jumma Bazaar Opens In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Jumma Bazaar opens in Khanewal

Deputy commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry here on Friday inaugurated Jumma Bazaar here to provide essential items to people at affordable price

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry here on Friday inaugurated Jumma Bazaar here to provide essential items to people at affordable price.

The initiative was taken on orders of the Punjab government to make available edibles, including mutton, meat, chicken, fruit and vegetables at low price.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to sell edibles at Jumma Bazaar at higher prices.

