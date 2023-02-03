Jumma prayer offered at police line mosque; body parts of suicide bomber recovered from debris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :After the deadliest blast and the collapse of roof of a mosque in police line here, the Jumma prayer was offered in the presence of SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi and SSP Coordination Babar Afridi.

The hall of the mosque was full of devotees including police officers, officials and employees of the civil secretariat.

Speaking to the media after Jumma prayer, SSP operation Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that the morale of KP police was high and they were not afraid of any such cowardly attack, adding that soon the perpetrators of the blast would be brought to justice.

He said that KP police had rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism which was imposed on us, adding that efforts were being made to remove security lapses that resulted in the mosque blast.

He said KP police was more determined and fully ready to foil nefarious designs of terrorists and anti state elements. The propaganda against KP police was baseless and rejected by police officials as each and every Jawan and officer was performing duty in their respective areas and police stations.

The SSP said that the capital city police recovered body parts of the alleged suicide bomber including his head, helmet and a pair of shoes and said that soon the perpetrators of the incident would be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.