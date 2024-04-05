Jumma-tul-Wida being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world all over during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their sermons highlighted importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

Meanwhile, the International day of Al-Quds was also observed today to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.