Jumma-tul-Wida Is Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2025 | 12:33 PM
Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims during Friday prayers
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2025) Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.
The special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims during Friday prayers.
The religious scholars and Imams in their Jumma sermons will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.
This year Jumma-tul-Wida has coincided with 27th of Ramadan which is being seen as an auspicious occasion.
Meanwhile, National Youth and Ulema convention titled "Rab-e-Zul-Jalaal Ka Ehsaan-Pakistan" in connection with Jumatul Wida is being held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad today.
The convention is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Pakistan came into being on Laylatul-Qadr and Jumma-tul-Wida of 1366 Hijri, which corresponds to August 14, 1947. So, this special significance of this day will be highlighted in the event.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the event as the chief guest and address the youth.
He will highlight the role of youth in Pakistan's development, the government's reform initiatives for the youth, and future strategies.
In his address, the Prime Minister will also discuss the foundational ideology of Pakistan, its geographical, defense, and economic significance.
He will highlight the fact that Pakistan came into existence on the 27th of Ramadan, Laylatul-Qadr, as an Islamic ideological state, founded on the principle of La Ilaha Ilallah.
The National Youth Convention will encourage the youth to play an effective role in national development.
The event will be attended by individuals from all walks of life across Pakistan, including the youth.
The government will highlight various ongoing projects for the youth regarding the education, employment, the digital economy, and entrepreneurial opportunities.
