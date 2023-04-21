UrduPoint.com

Jumma-tul-Wida, Last Friday Of Ramadan, Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over.

The religious leaders and Imams will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

In the Federal capital, the biggest gathering of Juma-tul-Wida will be held at Faisal Mosque.

