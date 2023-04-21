Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over.

The religious leaders and Imams will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

In the Federal capital, the biggest gathering of Juma-tul-Wida will be held at Faisal Mosque.