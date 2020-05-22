UrduPoint.com
Jumma Tul Wida Observed With Religious Reverence

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Jumma Tul Wida, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was observed with religious respect in the metropolis on Friday

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies including police and Rangers for the Namaz-e-Jumma gatherings.

The worshipers gathered in the mosques in their respective areas for the Namaz-e-Jumma and followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and were also seen wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing while offering Friday prayers, as a precautionary measure due to ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

Famous scholar, Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi in his Friday Sermon at Thanvi Masjid here shed light on the importance of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Jumma tul Wida.

He advised the people to ask for forgiveness from the Allah Almighty and also take special care of poor, needy and deserving people.

Special prayers were also held for the recovery of coronavirus patients, elimination of virus and prosperity and development of Pakistan.

Most of the markets were closed at the time of Friday prayers while the fruits vendors were selling the fruits on their push carts outside most of the mosques.

It may be noted here that the SOPs were issued for Friday and Eid prayers and crowded places during Eid shopping.

More Stories From Pakistan

