Jummatul-Wida observed in Bahawalpur; 477 Jumma congregations held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Jumaatul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan) was observed with religious zeal and fervor in Bahawalpur today.

Strict security arrangements were made on Jumatul Wida. More than 1800 police personnel performed their duties at 477 Masajid and Imam Bargahs across the district.

Police patrolling was increased around Masajid and Imam Bargahs.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) monitored the Jumma prayer gatherings in their respective areas.

During Friday prayers, Elite Force teams, Dolphin Force, and Muhafiz Squad teams patrolled in the district. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that all resources were utilised for the peaceful conduct of Jummatul-Wida, adding that no negligence would be tolerated regarding security and law and order.