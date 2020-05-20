UrduPoint.com
Jumu'atul-Wida, Eid Prayers In Sindh To Be Held As Per Guidelines Of Federal Govt: Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

Jumu'atul-Wida, Eid prayers in Sindh to be held as per guidelines of federal govt: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that prayers of Jumu'atul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr in Sindh would be held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that prayers of Jumu'atul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr in Sindh would be held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Federal government.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the 20-point guidelines issued by the federal government in this regard would be implemented.

"People should pray for the country so that the country gets rid of the coronavirus pandemic soon," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that when all the markets and shopping malls had been opened, then it was not right to ban Eid prayers and prayers in mosques.

He said that the grounds and parks for Eid prayers would be identified and if the number of worshipers increased, Eid prayers would be offered more than once in the same place. The provincial education Minister said that the more careful we were, the better for us and our loved ones.

The Education Minister said that tests for coronavirus were being carried out in Sindh province in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization.

Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh government spokesperson and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab were also present during the press conference.

