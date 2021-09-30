Junagarh part of Pakistan, illegally occupied by India: Fakhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Nawab of Junagarh Nawab Jahangir Khanji and Dewan of Junagarh and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali on Thursday called on Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam and discussed mater related to mutual interest.

Fakhar said that Junagarh is a part of Pakistan and has been illegally occupied by India and pledged that supporting Junagarh is part of the national duty.

He asserted that Junagarh is an integral part of Pakistan and government needs to persistently pursue its claim on Junagarh at all international forums. In this respect, a more cohesive and persistent policy is required.

He said that the Nawab of Junagarh, Mahabat Khan signed the instrument of accession on September 15, 1947 to join Pakistan, which makes Junagarh an integral part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanji said that nations that do not display their absolute resolve towards their legitimate right do not get respected in the comity of nations.

He said that we have to tell the world that we are a determined nation that will never abandon its legal, just, and rightful claims.

The India occupied Junagarh by use of force which was absolutely negated by the then Prime Minister, Nawabzada Liaqat Ali Khan, and today we negate vehemently all Indian claims on Junagarh, he said adding that the emergence of the issue both under domestic and international law has given leverage to the issue.

He praised the methodology and manner adopted by the Muslim Institute to carry forward the issue.

He also highlighted that Junagarh is a unique issue and said that the Nawab of Junagarh continues to be the sovereign in exile, adding that Junagarh's Instrument of accession with the state of Pakistan has an absolute validity under the auspices of international law.

He appreciated the Government of Pakistan's releasing of the new political map which has secured special importance in the eye of international law.