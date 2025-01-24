Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and Qasim Noon endorsed Junaid Akbar's nomination

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) With mutual consensus between the government and the opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Junaid Akbar Khan has been elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PAC meeting was chaired by Special Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq, where ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, and Shibli Faraz proposed Junaid Akbar’s name for the chairman's position.

PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and Qasim Noon endorsed Junaid Akbar's nomination.

PTI's Riaz Fatyana and all PML-N members also supported his nomination, after which Junaid Akbar Khan was elected unopposed as the PAC chairman.

Expressing gratitude to all members, Junaid Akbar Khan said, “We had hoped that Sheikh Waqas Akram would become the PAC chairman. I have been a member of the Assembly for 11 years but do not have experience in PAC,”.

He assured that he would strive to fulfill his responsibilities effectively alongside fellow members.

“I am grateful to the government and my party.

This is a new role for me, and I will do my best to carry out my responsibilities. Senior members are here, and we will learn from them,” he added.

He also vowed to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to him by his party leadership in the best possible manner.

Agreement between govt, PTI on PAC chairman

Earlier, the government and PTI had reached an agreement on the PAC chairman’s appointment, deciding on Junaid Akbar instead of Sheikh Waqas Akram.

The PTI had initially prepared a panel of new Names for the chairman’s position, remov PTI’s central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram and including Adil Bazai in the list.

However, Chief Whip Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry later confirmed that both the government and PTI had agreed on Junaid Akram’s name.

Before it, the Speaker of the National Assembly had informed the opposition about the PAC chairman’s election, and directed the PAC members to remain in Islamabad.

After the final consultations, a PAC meeting was convened, where the chairman was formally elected.