Junaid Akbar Unanimously Elected Chairman Of PAC

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Junaid Akbar Khan has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The nomination was proposed by Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, and other prominent figures.

Committee members, including MNA Riaz Fatyana, Malik Amir Dogar, Wajih Qamar, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf Zaman, and others, expressed their full support for Junaid Akbar Khan's candidacy.

Following his election, Junaid Akbar Khan thanked the committee members for their trust and pledged to lead the PAC with full cooperation from all members.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the committee and reiterated his determination to work together with all members, who assured him of their complete support in his new role.

