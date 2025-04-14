Open Menu

Junaid Anwar Calls For Research-driven Maritime Policies, Sustainable Development

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Junaid Anwar calls for research-driven maritime policies, sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has emphasized the need for research-based insights to shape policy and promote environmentally responsible maritime development in the country.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed HI(M) (Retd), President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), who visited his office on Monday.

“We must pursue a sustainable maritime vision that balances economic growth with environmental stewardship,” said the minister, highlighting the importance of integrating the maritime economy into Pakistan’s broader national economic framework.

Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed congratulated the minister on his appointment and reaffirmed NIMA’s full support for the ministry’s initiatives.

They discussed key maritime policy areas, including Pakistan’s compliance with international environmental standards such as the International Maritime Organization’s MARPOL Annex-VI regulations on marine pollution.

Ahmed Saeed also praised the government’s decision to upgrade the Pakistan Marine academy into a full-fledged maritime university in partnership with the World Maritime University, Sweden. He described the move as a significant step toward enhancing capacity-building and aligning with global standards.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan