Junaid Anwar Calls For Research-driven Maritime Policies, Sustainable Development
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has emphasized the need for research-based insights to shape policy and promote environmentally responsible maritime development in the country.
The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed HI(M) (Retd), President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), who visited his office on Monday.
“We must pursue a sustainable maritime vision that balances economic growth with environmental stewardship,” said the minister, highlighting the importance of integrating the maritime economy into Pakistan’s broader national economic framework.
Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed congratulated the minister on his appointment and reaffirmed NIMA’s full support for the ministry’s initiatives.
They discussed key maritime policy areas, including Pakistan’s compliance with international environmental standards such as the International Maritime Organization’s MARPOL Annex-VI regulations on marine pollution.
Ahmed Saeed also praised the government’s decision to upgrade the Pakistan Marine academy into a full-fledged maritime university in partnership with the World Maritime University, Sweden. He described the move as a significant step toward enhancing capacity-building and aligning with global standards.
