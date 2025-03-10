Open Menu

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Assumed Office As Maritime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assumed office as Maritime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has assumed charge of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

On this occasion, he expressed his strong commitment to unlocking the immense potential of Pakistan’s maritime industry and modernizing this sector to meet contemporary challenges.

Highlighting his vision for institutional development, he emphasized the need to enhance the efficiency of all key maritime organizations, including the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

He reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening the maritime sector’s role in Pakistan’s economy while fostering international cooperation to position the country as a global maritime trade hub.

"We will upgrade our ports to meet modern standards, create new investment opportunities, and expand partnerships with international organizations to establish Pakistan as a regional shipping hub," he stated.

The minister stressed the importance of transparency and accountability as fundamental principles for governance, ensuring that merit-based policies and performance-driven strategies would be implemented across all institutions.

He affirmed that all maritime institutions will enhance their operational efficiency, and advanced technology will be integrated to improve the effectiveness of maritime operations."

He further added that "Pakistan’s economic growth is closely linked to the progress of the maritime sector, and we will utilize all available resources to modernize and strengthen it."

The minister reiterated his commitment to expanding cooperation with international shipping companies, enabling Pakistan’s ports to offer world-class facilities and secure a leading position in regional and global trade.

Reaffirming his ministry’s vision, he stated that the maritime sector will play a pivotal role in national development, and in the future, Pakistan’s ports will emerge as major trade centers not only in South Asia but across the world.

The Minister categorically announced his policy of Zero-tolerance towards corruption and resolved to take stern action against inefficiency, misconduct, and corruption.

