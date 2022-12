Junaid Aslam takes over as new Railways deputed Divisional Commercial Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Newly deputed Divisional Commercial Officer Pakistan Railways (PR), Junaid Aslam, assumed charge of his office here on Monday.

He had an introductory meeting with his staff after taking over charge, said a news release issued here.

Prior to his new assignment, Aslam was serving as DCO in Sukkur Division.

His predecessor, Shahid Raza, has been transferred to Sukkur, it added.