Junaid Buland vows to equip 80% of Sindh’s Youth with Skills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Skills Development and Chairperson of the Sindh Technical and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Junaid Buland has said that the daughters and youth of Pakistan are our most valuable asset.

“Our target is to provide skills to 80% of the province’s youth, enabling them to achieve financial stability,” he stated while addressing a ceremony marking the 78th Independence Day.

He said that this freedom was the result of the sacrifices of our elders, and to preserve it, we must keep alive the tradition of unity, hard work and sacrifice. Paying tribute to the armed forces guarding the country’s borders, he said their sacrifices ensure our peaceful lives.

Junaid Buland added that his inspiration to love the poor and respect hardworking people comes from Quaid Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He further said that the process of learning should never stop, and in line with this belief, STEVTA was emphasizing not only vocational training but also soft skills development across the province.

The STEVTA Chairperson said, “Our aim is for talented students to step forward, become empowered, and further strengthen STEVTA, and hopefully we would lead the institution towards the path of success”.

During the event, Junaid Buland inaugurated a new computer lab and visited the display center, beautician and garments sections. For the first time, 200 modern computers have been provided to various polytechnic and technical institutes across Sindh. In collaboration with the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Resource Research and Development board and NAVTTC, six-month short courses are underway, with 30 female students per course receiving regular training.

Talking to the media, Junaid Buland said, “Despite limited resources, we are providing the best possible facilities in all technical centers across the province. Empowering girls with skills is our mission.”