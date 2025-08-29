Junaid Chaudhry emphasizes climate action through environmentally responsible ship recycling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to aligning the ship breaking industry with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC), stressing the importance of tackling climate change through safe and eco-friendly recycling practices.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on HKC compliance, the federal minister highlighted that the Gadani ship breaking yard, ranked the world’s third-largest, must transform into a hub for sustainable recycling.

The federal minister also issued instructions to Ports & Shipping administration to issue the first green yard certificate on Hong Kong Convention compliance within one week.

Stretching across 10 kilometers of coastline with around 135 designated plots, Gadani is undergoing a major transition. Eleven yards are now nearing completion for eco-friendly operations, while an additional 20 are set to begin green recycling by June 2026.

The Hong Kong Convention, which becomes legally binding on June 26, 2025, requires all nations to adopt safe ship recycling methods that minimize hazardous waste and reduce environmental harm.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stressed that full compliance is not only a legal obligation but also part of our responsibility in fighting climate change by lowering carbon footprints, curbing pollution, and promoting circular economy practices.

“Green ship recycling is central to both environmental protection and sustainable economic growth,” he said, calling for closer collaboration with the Balochistan government to turn Gadani into a global model for climate-conscious dismantling of vessels.

To spearhead the transition, a multi-stakeholder committee led by the Maritime Ministry’s Technical Advisor, Jawad Akhtar has been tasked with assessing infrastructure gaps and prioritizing eco-friendly developments in Gadani.

A federal project worth Rs 12 billion has already been approved to equip Gadani shipbreaking yard with modern facilities, including a hazardous waste treatment plant, a one-window facilitation center, rescue and fire safety services, a hospital, clean water supply, and improved access roads, all designed to support safe and sustainable recycling operations.

The minister also directed the establishment of a National Center of Excellence for Green ports, shipping and integrated maritime industries in Karachi to advance research, training, easy doing business and innovation in green maritime practices.

Under HKC requirements, all ships over 500 gross tonnage must carry an International Certificate on Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) before recycling, ensuring toxic substances are properly managed. This mandate, effective globally by 2030, is expected to significantly cut the environmental risks traditionally associated with shipbreaking.

“Pakistan is committed to protecting both its environment and its workers,” said Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. “Through responsible recycling, Gadani can emerge as a leader in climate-friendly practices, contributing to global decarbonization goals while creating sustainable livelihoods.”