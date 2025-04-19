Junaid Chaudhry eyes east African market with new sea trade corridors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday said that new maritime trade corridors would be launched to enhance trade with the East African Community (EAC).

In a statement, the minister said that the East African Community, comprising eight countries; Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda was home to more than 500 million people and a collective gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately USD 345 billion.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted that the establishment of new maritime corridors would serve as a catalyst for enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and the EAC member states, which were undergoing rapid economic growth, present a substantial trade opportunity, particularly in agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Our goal is to provide Pakistan’s industrialists, exporters, and investors with a direct and efficient route to tap into the lucrative East African market, he said and added, this strategic initiative will not only bolster our export potential but will also contribute to the country’s economic growth by opening new avenues for trade and investment.

To ensure the successful implementation of this plan, an inter-ministerial consortium will be formed of relevant ministries including other stakeholders. "These institutions will operate under a comprehensive coordinated framework to provide integrated support in areas such as trade, finance, diplomacy, and technology," the minister explained. "This collaborative effort will make certain that Pakistani businesses have the necessary tools and support to succeed in the East African market", he added.

Junaid Chaudhry said the first phase of the plan involves the establishment of a direct shipping line connecting Karachi Port to Djibouti, a key gateway to East Africa. Djibouti serves as a critical logistics hub for the region, offering easy access to ports in neighboring countries, including Somalia and Ethiopia and added: The launch of the Karachi-Djibouti shipping line will significantly reduce transit times and costs, enabling Pakistan to export goods more efficiently and at a competitive rate.

"Looking toward the future, the second phase of the plan will see the full development of Gwadar Port, transforming it into a long-term export hub specifically designed to cater to the African market as well. Gwadar, located strategically on the Arabian Sea, holds immense potential to become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s maritime trade network, offering direct access to both the middle East and Africa", he added.

Minister Chaudhry outlined the positive impact of the new trade corridors, expressing confidence that the targeted export goals will be met. He emphasized that increased exports will present a major economic opportunity for Pakistan, not only by boosting revenue but also by deepening ties with East African nations. "By enhancing trade routes and improving connectivity, Pakistan is positioning itself as a leading player in the expanding East African market," the minister stated.

"Pakistan has a strong industrial base, and our products, ranging from textiles and agricultural goods to pharmaceuticals and machinery, are in high demand in East Africa. Our aim is to provide a direct and efficient pathway for these goods to reach consumers across the region, while also fostering long-term partnerships with EAC nations," Junaid Chaudhry said.