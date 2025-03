Junaid Chaudhry meets Romina Khurshid, discuss maritime affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday held a meeting with Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam at Kohsar Block, Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Romina Khurshid Alam congratulated Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on assuming his new portfolio and expressed confidence in his leadership to advance the maritime sector with sustainable and climate-resilient policies, said a press release.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed key areas of collaboration between the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Climate Change Division, focusing on environmental sustainability in Pakistan’s maritime sector. They emphasized the importance of green initiatives, coastal ecosystem preservation, and climate adaptation strategies for ports and fisheries.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment for integrating climate-friendly policies into maritime affairs. He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the promotion of sustainable blue economy practices, mangrove conservation projects, and efforts to reduce marine pollution.

He also stressed the need for technological advancements in port operations to minimize carbon emissions.

Romina Khurshid Alam acknowledged the ministry’s efforts and assured full cooperation in implementing eco-friendly policies to mitigate the impact of climate change on Pakistan’s coastal regions. She reiterated the government's resolve to enhance climate resilience in all sectors, including maritime affairs, to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Both officials agreed to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination for the development of policies that align with Pakistan’s international climate commitments. They also discussed joint initiatives in marine biodiversity conservation, plastic waste reduction in coastal areas, and the promotion of clean energy solutions in port operations.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment for advancing climate-resilient maritime policies and fostering sustainable development in Pakistan’s coastal and maritime sectors.