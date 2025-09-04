Junaid Chaudhry proposes China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor during his Beijing visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday met senior Chinese company executives and officials in Beijing as part of efforts to boost cooperation in port development, shipbuilding, and the blue economy.

During talks with Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation, Junaid Chaudhry welcomed a proposal to establish an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex in Pakistan. He assured the company that Islamabad would facilitate land, utilities, and regulatory approvals for the project, while urging the Chinese side to ensure that ship recycling facilities meet Hong Kong Convention (HKC) and European Union compliance standards.

He said Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is expanding its fleet and invited Shandong consider joint ventures for new builds, leasing, or feeder services linked to Gwadar. He also proposed collaboration in dry dock or floating dock facilities at Port Qasim and Gwadar, along with EU-certified fish processing and aquaculture research for seafood exports.

In a separate meeting with officials of the Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Free Trade Zone (TDFTPZ), China’s leading shipping, leasing and logistics hub, the minister was briefed on ship financing and leasing opportunities.

He explored the possibility of expanding PNSC’s fleet through joint ventures without heavy upfront costs, particularly for Aframax tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.

Junaid Chaudhry invited Dongjiang firms to invest in bonded warehouses, cold chain facilities and bulk cargo handling in Gwadar, and proposed developing a China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor. He also called for training programs for Pakistani free zone managers and customs officials, and requested an investment delegation from Dongjiang to visit Gwadar in 2025.

In another meeting with executives of FANJIEYUN International, a frozen food and meat importer, the minister discussed prospects for Gwadar to become a logistics hub with bonded warehousing and transshipment corridors. He also suggested reviving feeder vessel services and conducting a feasibility study for a freight hub operation at the port.

The federal minister is on a visit to China as a part of PM's delegation aimed at attracting investment and enhancing cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime and port sectors, with a particular focus on developing Gwadar as a regional trade and logistics center.