- Home
- Pakistan
- Junaid Chaudhry proposes China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor during his Beijing visit
Junaid Chaudhry Proposes China–Gwadar–Africa Logistics Corridor During His Beijing Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday met senior Chinese company executives and officials in Beijing as part of efforts to boost cooperation in port development, shipbuilding, and the blue economy.
During talks with Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation, Junaid Chaudhry welcomed a proposal to establish an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex in Pakistan. He assured the company that Islamabad would facilitate land, utilities, and regulatory approvals for the project, while urging the Chinese side to ensure that ship recycling facilities meet Hong Kong Convention (HKC) and European Union compliance standards.
He said Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is expanding its fleet and invited Shandong consider joint ventures for new builds, leasing, or feeder services linked to Gwadar. He also proposed collaboration in dry dock or floating dock facilities at Port Qasim and Gwadar, along with EU-certified fish processing and aquaculture research for seafood exports.
In a separate meeting with officials of the Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Free Trade Zone (TDFTPZ), China’s leading shipping, leasing and logistics hub, the minister was briefed on ship financing and leasing opportunities.
He explored the possibility of expanding PNSC’s fleet through joint ventures without heavy upfront costs, particularly for Aframax tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.
Junaid Chaudhry invited Dongjiang firms to invest in bonded warehouses, cold chain facilities and bulk cargo handling in Gwadar, and proposed developing a China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor. He also called for training programs for Pakistani free zone managers and customs officials, and requested an investment delegation from Dongjiang to visit Gwadar in 2025.
In another meeting with executives of FANJIEYUN International, a frozen food and meat importer, the minister discussed prospects for Gwadar to become a logistics hub with bonded warehousing and transshipment corridors. He also suggested reviving feeder vessel services and conducting a feasibility study for a freight hub operation at the port.
The federal minister is on a visit to China as a part of PM's delegation aimed at attracting investment and enhancing cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime and port sectors, with a particular focus on developing Gwadar as a regional trade and logistics center.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Chaudhry proposes China–Gwadar–Africa logistics corridor during his Beijing visit2 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police arrest 2 drug suppliers, seize 9kg of charas2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews MOL works2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews progress on Governance Road-map targets in education, social welfare sectors2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi makes surprise visit to Raja Bazaar Tehsil Office2 minutes ago
-
Third day of anti polio drive reaches 589000 children2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks ISO 9001:2015 certificate to Ombudsman Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest PO wanted in kidnapping & rape case2 minutes ago
-
Five injured in traffic accidents in Joharabad12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food dept issues notification regarding prices of 'Roti' and flour12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab three dacoits, recover weapons & looted valuables12 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques worth Rs 7.59m distributed among 33 M.Phil and PhD candidates12 minutes ago