Junaid Chaudhry terms oceans as lungs of earth, economic lifeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday emphasized Pakistan’s dedication in protecting the planet and highlighted the crucial role of oceans as the lungs of the earth and a key pillar of the global economy.

In his message on International Mother Earth Day, The federal minister called for collective action to protect the nation’s coastal and marine ecosystems, highlighting the pivotal role of the maritime sector in environmental stewardship, climate resilience, and sustainable economic growth.

International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd. It's a day designated by the United Nations to raise global awareness about the environmental challenges our planet faces and to promote harmony with nature and the Earth.

Junaid Chaudhry emphasized that International Mother Earth Day is a global reminder of humanity’s responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations. He noted, “Our oceans, coasts, and blue carbon ecosystems are not only the lungs of our planet but also the backbone of our economy and food security. The power to protect our planet lies in our hands—through innovative policy, community engagement, and sustainable practices”.

Reaffirming his ministry’s vision, the minister stated that the country’s maritime sector is central to the country’s climate strategy. He highlighted the importance of blue carbon ecosystems—such as mangroves, sea-grasses, and salt marshes—which serve as powerful carbon sinks, natural defenses against rising sea levels, and habitats sustaining rich biodiversity.

“Blue carbon ecosystems are nature’s frontline climate defenders. They capture carbon, protect coastlines, sustain marine biodiversity, and support the livelihoods of coastal communities.

They are central to Pakistan’s climate strategy and our vision for maritime sustainability”, he stated.

He expressed concern over threats to these ecosystems, including unregulated development, pollution, and climate change, and called for urgent conservation and restoration efforts. “The health of our coastal habitats is a reflection of our commitment to mother earth. We must act now to reverse degradation and secure a sustainable future for all,” he said.

Junaid Chaudhry outlined key initiatives by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to align with global climate goals and this year’s Earth Day theme include mangrove conservation, marine pollution control, green ports and blue economy.

He said over five million mangrove saplings have been planted in Sindh and Balochistan to combat coastal erosion, enhance biodiversity, and sequester carbon and added: The ministry enforces strict adherence to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, modernizes port operations to reduce fuel emissions, and promotes the transition to cleaner fuels.

The minister said infrastructure upgrades, such as elevated expressways and automated cargo systems, are reducing congestion and emissions at ports. A 30-year policy framework is attracting investment in eco-friendly technologies, including digital ship registration and automated port operations.

He urged all stakeholders—government agencies, industry, academia, and coastal communities—to embrace circular economy principles and sustainable maritime practices. “Our power lies in unity and innovation. By working together, we can protect our planet’s most vital resources, drive economic growth, and ensure environmental security for generations to come,” he asserted.