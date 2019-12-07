Junaid Jamshed becomes top trend on third anniversary

(@fidahassanain)

Junaid Jamshed embraced martyrdom after a plane crashed near Havelian Abbotabad on Dec 7, 2016, with 47 other passengers on board.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) By setting special trend with hashtag of #JunaidJamshed on twitter, the friends and fans of singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed are commemorating his third death anniversary in the virtual world of social media today.

Hundreds and thousands of social media users are paying respect and honor to Junaid Jamshed for his great work and charming personality.

Jamshed died along with his wife after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on Wednesday afternoon on Dec 7, 2017. No one could survive from the ill-fated flight.

The fans and lovers prayed for Junaid Jamshed and all other passengers who lost their lives in plane crash three years ago. One of his fans wrote that Junaid loved Pakistan Air Force after graduation from University of Engineering, Lahore, and said that he joined PAF as a civilian contractor but, with his martyrdom, his love for PAF culminated.

Jamshed was in Chitral for a Tableeghi mission and was coming back to Islamabad when the aircraft crashed. He was scheduled to deliver the Friday sermon at Parliament mosque. He had left singing and joined Pakistan's Tableeghi Jamaat.

He rocketed to fame in Pakistan in the 1980s and 1990s as the singer for the Vital Signs rock group, and later launched a solo career, with a string of chart-topping albums and hits.

He is also known by his song for Pakistan : “Dil –Dil Pakistan, Jan Jan Pakistan”.

On his 3rd death anniversary, the fans and friends of Junaid Jamshed ran a top trend on twitter in his member and paid him respect and honor by writing and sharing his work on social media. They wrote heart-touching words about Jamshed and said that he would remain ever in the heart of his fans and friends.