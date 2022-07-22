UrduPoint.com

Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha To Reunite For New Project

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha to reunite for new project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The man of many talents Junaid Khan and the gorgeous Mansha Pasha are coming together with yet another exciting project, presented by Showcase Production.

The two were last seen in 'Kahay Dil Jidhar' and since then fans have been waiting to watch the stars recreate their crackling chemistry once again.

Khan never disappointed his fans, whether it is acting, singing or production, the all-rounder surely knows how to keep his fans hooked with back-to-back hits.

Recently, the singer-turned-actor took to his social media handle to announce this exciting news, posted spellbinding clicks with Pasha along with the caption "And we are back " To keep the audience in anticipation the starlet wrote "Something new coming up real soon" Shazia Wajahat, executive producer at Showcase Production and Showcase Films, also shared behind the scene photo with the main lead.

Shortly after the official announcement, netizens poured in love and appreciation for the reel-life couple's upcoming project. The Instagram post got many likes and comments.

On the work front, Khan has been widely praised for his stellar performance in telefilm 'Chand Si Dulhan' and mega hit song 'Yadaan'.

