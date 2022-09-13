Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The son of Maryam Nawaz says all the reports circulating on the social media bout his arrest over charges of fake degrees are fake and baseless.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) Muhammad Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday rejected all reports circulating on the social media about his arrest.

Junaid Safdar termed all these reports as fake and fabricated.

His reaction came after Junaid Safdar with hashtag became top trend on Twitter and the users uploaded his video clips and pictures, showing him under custody of local police. The social media users also damaged his repute by alleging that he was arrested over charges of obtaining a fake degree there in London.

Junaid Safdar said the videos regarding his arrest circulating on the social media were four years old. He stated that he was arrested when he was responding in self-defence to an attack carried out by a group of PTI workers.

He said that it was Scotland Yard which carried a criminal investigation and no further action was taken in that matter.

Junaid regretted over misuse of social media, saying that it was being used these days to run fake political campaigns and to tarnish the image of opponents. He said those interested in his degrees should contact the universities from where he has obtained qualifications.

Junaid Safdar has completed a Bachelor's in politics from the University of Durham; MSc in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL); MSc in International Relations from the London school of Economics (LSE) and BA in Law from the University of Cambridge.