Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

The sources privy to the development claim that Maryam Nawaz’s son will fly from Doha to Pakistan within next two-week time.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) PML-N senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s son decided to shift to Pakistan permanently along with his family to assist his mother in the politics, the sources claimed on Thursday.

The sources privy to the development said that Junaid Safdar and his wife Ayesha Saif both would fly to Pakistan soon who were currently in Qatar.

The coupe, the sources said, would permanently shift to Pakistan to assist Maryam Nawaz in the politics. Junaid who is graduated from Cambridge, UK, also won several competitions while representing British universities.

They said that Maryam Nawaz would also fly back to the country in a week.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Geneva to spend a week there while Junaid and his wife also accompanied them during this tour. Maryam Nawaz, the sources said, was still in Geneva with her father and she would return to Pakistan from there.

The decision is yet to be made about the return of Nawaz Sharif, they added.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz has recently been promoted to Senior Vice-President of PML-N.