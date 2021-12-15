UrduPoint.com

Junaid’s Wedding: Chohan Brings Sweets For PML-N Leader Uzma Bukhari

Wed 15th December 2021

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

The PTI Minister says he has brought sweets for Uzma Bukhari to celebrate wedding ceremony of Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan on Wednesday brought sweets for PML-N MPA Uzma Bukhari to celebrate wedding of Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also made a phone call to the PML-N lawmaker as he reached the premises of the assembly and congratulated her on Junaid’s wedding.

Chohan and Uzma Bukhari who are leaders of the rival parties are often seen meeting and talking during the provincial assembly session.

Last month, both engaged into candid conversation while talking to the reporters. They are also seen trolling each other on social media for supporting the narrative of their parties.

Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Khan in August earlier this year in the UK but his wedding reception (Valima) will be held on December 17. Several functions including Barat, Mehendi and musical events have been held since their arrival in Lahore.

