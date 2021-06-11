UrduPoint.com
June 10 Hottest Day With Record 45 Degree Centigrade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET office Islamabad on Thursday declared June 10 as the hottest day during the hot summer period with having temperature 43 degree centigrade in Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar said 2021 expected to be the hottest year as compare to previous years.

During the period the ongoing temperatures record from different parts of the country were around 45 degrees centigrade in which Mianwali Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Sargodha.

The weather patterns had changed a lot due to the changing climatic conditions all over the world, he said.

