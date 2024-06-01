June 10 last day for Eid-ul-Adha sacrificial skin collection applications

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The district administration of Attock is accepting applications for the collection of sacrificial skins during Eid-ul-Azha and individuals or organisations interested in collecting sacrificial skins should submit their applications to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of the respective Tehsil by June 10.

According to the details, no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

The deputy commissioner stated that no individual or organisation will be permitted to collect sacrificial skins without a permit issued by the district administration. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate this rule, he added.

Assistant commissioners and related officers throughout the district have been instructed to enforce these regulations.

