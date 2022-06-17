UrduPoint.com

June 18 Last Date To Get Admission For E-Rozgaar Training Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

June 18 last date to get admission for E-Rozgaar training programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :June 18 (Saturday) would be last date to get admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022, online training mode.

According to a district administration spokesman, admissions for on-campus/physical mode would remain open.

He informed that E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 had been announced for unemployed youth of the Rawalpindi district.

Applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2022 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years of education can get registered to become part of the training programme and avail the opportunity to learn in-demand digital skills and freelancing.

The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and sports Department, Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

PITB announced admissions for E-rozgar training programs for youngsters interested in freelancing.

The purpose of the program is to provide earning opportunities to the youth through IT and freelancing training and the program has been a success as its trainees have earned over 350 million rupees in the past few years.

PITB offers three months of training programs in the areas of IT Technical courses, Content Marketing and Creative Designing. E-Rozgaar Offers On-campus/Physical and Online Training.

Admissions for the next batch of the E-Rozgaar Training Program are open.

Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the E-Rozgaar website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

The unemployed youth of Punjab under 35 years of age can apply for the training program.

/395

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi June Million

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

4 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.