June 20 Deadline To Submit Application To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals

June 18, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :June 20 would be deadline to submit application to collect hides of sacrificial animals as Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) as per the directives of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

He said, the charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 20.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

The DC office Rawalpindi would not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above-mentioned date.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

He informed that the applications to get NoC and formal approval for Murree and Kotli Sattian areas would be received in Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Office Murree.

