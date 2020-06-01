June begins with 22 deaths, 1402 new cases of coronavirus: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosing daily situation report of coronavirus on Monday said new month of June started with 22 deaths and detection of 1402 new cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosing daily situation report of coronavirus on Monday said new month of June started with 22 deaths and detection of 1402 new cases.

He said the death toll has reached to 503 and the number of cases has risen to 29647, said a statement.

Giving details, the chief minister said 6289 samples were tested which resulted in 1402 cases that constituted 22.3 percent. He added that so far his government has conducted 187,092 tests which detected 29,647 cases.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 22 more patients succumbed to the virus lifting the death toll to 503 that came to 1.7 percent.

He added that 342 patients were in critical condition, of them 71 were on ventilators.

He said at present 14554 patients of coronavirus were under treatment, including 13346 at home, 113 at Isolation centers and 1095 at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 785 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 14590 that showed 49.2 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise details of the cases, the chief minister said out of 1402 cases, 1028 belonged to Karachi, Korangi has 292 cases, East 232, South 193, Central 165, West 101 and Malir 45.

Ghotki and Sukkur have 46 cases each, Larkana 38, Hyderabad 25, Mirpurkhas 21, Shikarpur 20, Jacobabad 12, eight each in Khairpur and Jamshoro, four each in Badin and Sujawal, two each in Thatta, Dadu and Naushehroferoze, each one in Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

He warned people of Sukkur, Larkana and Ghotki to follow the SOPs because cases of local transmission were on the rise in their areas.