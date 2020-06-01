UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

June Begins With 22 Deaths, 1402 New Cases Of Coronavirus: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:14 PM

June begins with 22 deaths, 1402 new cases of coronavirus: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosing daily situation report of coronavirus on Monday said new month of June started with 22 deaths and detection of 1402 new cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosing daily situation report of coronavirus on Monday said new month of June started with 22 deaths and detection of 1402 new cases.

He said the death toll has reached to 503 and the number of cases has risen to 29647, said a statement.

Giving details, the chief minister said 6289 samples were tested which resulted in 1402 cases that constituted 22.3 percent. He added that so far his government has conducted 187,092 tests which detected 29,647 cases.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 22 more patients succumbed to the virus lifting the death toll to 503 that came to 1.7 percent.

He added that 342 patients were in critical condition, of them 71 were on ventilators.

He said at present 14554 patients of coronavirus were under treatment, including 13346 at home, 113 at Isolation centers and 1095 at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 785 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 14590 that showed 49.2 percent recovery rate.

Giving district-wise details of the cases, the chief minister said out of 1402 cases, 1028 belonged to Karachi, Korangi has 292 cases, East 232, South 193, Central 165, West 101 and Malir 45.

Ghotki and Sukkur have 46 cases each, Larkana 38, Hyderabad 25, Mirpurkhas 21, Shikarpur 20, Jacobabad 12, eight each in Khairpur and Jamshoro, four each in Badin and Sujawal, two each in Thatta, Dadu and Naushehroferoze, each one in Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

He warned people of Sukkur, Larkana and Ghotki to follow the SOPs because cases of local transmission were on the rise in their areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Korangi Malir Sujawal June Murad Ali Shah Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NPO for devising a strategy to cope with food secu ..

1 minute ago

QPR 'appalled' by quick restart for English Champi ..

1 minute ago

'I Can't Breathe:' National Guard Troops Disperse ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking suspension of S ..

1 minute ago

87 out of 97 bodies of the PIA's plane crash victi ..

6 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks national consensus for el ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.