Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman in Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Junejo on Tuesday emphasized the Provincial Ombudsman's dedication to ensuring essential health and clean drinking water facilities to the underprivileged

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman in Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Junejo on Tuesday emphasized the Provincial Ombudsman's dedication to ensuring essential health and clean drinking water facilities to the underprivileged.

According to official sources, Zulfiqar Ali Junejo, and his team conducted a visit to the Dialysis Center at Taluk Hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad, situated in Kot Ghulam Muhammad.

During the visit, he oversaw the installation of a state-of-the-art dialysis machine and inspected water filtration plant.

Zulfiqar Ali Junejo expressed his commitment to addressing the shortage of doctors at Taluka Hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad and improving its overall functionality.